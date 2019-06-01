Babajide Sanwoolu Appoints Chief Of Staff,Deputy

Published:

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday afternoon announced the appointment of his chief of staff and deputy chief of staff.In a statement signed by his deputy chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu named Mr. Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo as deputy chief of staff.Ayinde, an alumnus of Havard Business School, Boston, USA and University of Cambridge, United Kingdom is a former security and intelligence personnel. He served as chief security detail to the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from 1999 to 2007. Ayinde also served as the Director General of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group between 2018 and 2019.Soyannwo, a seasoned banker has worked in various management capacity between 2005 to 2009 heading various strategic units. Until the present appointment, Soyannwo was Managing Consultant at Cranbrook Financial Consulting Services.The appointment takes immediate effect.