APC Crisis Deepens ,As Oyegun,Oshiomhole War Of Words Escalates

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday in Abuja, attacked its former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, saying his era personified impunity and indiscipline. Oyegun and Oshiomhole The party also asked any of its aggrieved members who no longer feel comfortable with its style of operations and political engagements to feel free to exit and join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Chief Odigie-Oyegun had last week, described National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as lacking the capacity to drive a national party like the APC in the 21st century.The APC also formally reacted to issues raised by its Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Lawali Shuaibu, particularly as they related to the fortunes of the party under Comrade Oshiomhole. Oyegun lacked discipline, encouraged impunity National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, noted in a statement yesterday that the immediate-past NWC, led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as national chairman, lacked the courage required to confront the pockets of political despots who could not operate by the party’s rules. Deputy Senate President’s position not given to us yetThe resultant effect, he said, was widespread indiscipline across party ranks, lack of respect for party supremacy as witnessed in the 8th National Assembly leadership and its overall inability to align the varying interests of the legacy parties that came together to form the APC in 2014. He said: “Let me agree that the NWC that led the party into the 2015 elections and continued till June 2018 did nothing different from what you would find in PDP. It was a period the party was seen as a mere vehicle to attain political office.‘’The system accommodated impunity as certain members appeared to be superior to the party. Their interests were far more important than the collective interests of the APC, even when most times, such interests are at variance with the ideals the party stand for. “You would recall that it was under that leadership that some impudent members of APC called the bluff of the party by imposing themselves on the National Assembly as leaders, contrary to the position of the party. ‘’Where was the party? Where was the discipline when this happened?It would be difficult to calculate what lack of courage to assert the party supremacy cost APC over that period. The consequences of the inaction of the party were unimaginable. ‘’We all saw the consequences on governance as the National Assembly practically held our government to ransom. The impunity, which President Muhammadu Buhari has rightly described as lack of patriotism, constituted an unfortunate hindrance to the smooth running of government.“The leadership under Chief Oyegun, with due respect to him, condoned all sorts of acts of indiscipline from certain members. It is not surprising that the current National Working Committee, NWC, inherited such a huge mess, where the party was struggling to differentiate itself from the delinquent PDP. ‘’We all know that PDP was practically dead, following the devastating defeat of 2015.The PDP bounced back not because the party has changed its insidious way or did anything different, but because APC did not live up to expectations. “It goes without saying that when an organisation is unable to enforce its own rules, it would suffer the consequences sooner than later. We should not be ashamed to say that our party’s leadership under Chief Oyegun lacked the courage required to confront the pockets of political despots who could not operate by the party’s rules.’’