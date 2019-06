Published:

Another container has fallen on a Danfo Bus at Iyana Iba. Though it was reported that no casualties as the bus was empty when the incident occurred.It will be recalled that a 20ft container also fell on some cars at Apapa last week causing serious damages to both the cars and the owners.Men of the LASTMA were on ground to control traffic and to ensure a smooth flow for drivers in the latest incident.Even though there was a presidential order to get rid of these trucks off the road, the order has been effective save for some parts in Apapa and Tincan Port where they are yet to fully comply.