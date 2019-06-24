Another 27 Year Old Man Commits Suicide In Lagos

Published:

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed that a 27-year-old man, Omotola, also known as `Ola-brain’, on Monday, committed suicide over alleged frustration.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident happened in Epe Local Government area of Lagos state, at 5:30 am on Monday.Ademola Ogunjobi, Divisional Police Officer, Epe Branch confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN.According to him, the police have confirmed the incident of a young man that committed suicide by hanging in early hours of today.“The corpse has been deposited in a mortuary at Epe General Hospital for further investigation,’’ the DPO said.READ ALSO: Nigeria’s external reserves hit $45bn in June —CBNAn eyewitness, Mr Tunde Badmus, told NAN, that the incident happened at Idi-Aba area of Epe.He said that the young man committed suicide by hanging himself to death early hours of Monday.According to Badmus, he alleged that the deceased was once a yahoo-yahoo boy before his mother stopped him from such attitude.“The young man was found roaming around the streets and probably felt frustrated after leaving the yahoo-yahoo job and decided to hang himself.He also said that the corpse has been taking to the mortuary for further investigation/claims.NAN reports that the deceased mother, who is a widow declined comments as she was still in shock.(NAN)