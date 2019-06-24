Another 27 Year Old Man Commits Suicide In Lagos

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident happened in Epe Local Government area of Lagos state, at 5:30 am on Monday.
Ademola Ogunjobi, Divisional Police Officer, Epe Branch confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN.
According to him, the police have confirmed the incident of a young man that committed suicide by hanging in early hours of today.
“The corpse has been deposited in a mortuary at Epe General Hospital for further investigation,’’ the DPO said.
An eyewitness, Mr Tunde Badmus, told NAN, that the incident happened at Idi-Aba area of Epe.
He said that the young man committed suicide by hanging himself to death early hours of Monday.
According to Badmus, he alleged that the deceased was once a yahoo-yahoo boy before his mother stopped him from such attitude.
“The young man was found roaming around the streets and probably felt frustrated after leaving the yahoo-yahoo job and decided to hang himself.
He also said that the corpse has been taking to the mortuary for further investigation/claims.
NAN reports that the deceased mother, who is a widow declined comments as she was still in shock.
(NAN)
