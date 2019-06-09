Alibaba,Segun Arinze,Yemi Shodimu,CKN etc Elected Into FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Executive Members

Some of those elected were Editor In Chief of CKN News Chris Kehinde Nwandu who was returned as the Coordinator.
The godfather of Comedy in Nigeria ,Alibaba was elected Deputy Coordinator .
Others elected into the NEC of the Unit were veteran broadcaster and actor Yemi Shodimu and the General Manager AIT International ,Namure Ediomoya as well as former Actors Guild of Nigeria President Segun Arinze.
All the Unit Coordinators also became automatic members of the NEC
The following members were also elected into the new Executive Committee of the Lagos State Unit.
1. Segun Arinze - Lagos unit cordinator
2. Osamoje Isaac - Deputy State Cordinator
3. Abubakar Yakubu - State Secretary
4. Moji Oyetayo - state Financial Sec/Treasurer
5. Jide Alabi - State PRO
6. Janet Mba Afolabi - State Director of Socials and Events
7. Joseph Faulkner - Deputy Director Specials and Events.
The FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals is a unit under the Special Marshal of the FRSC saddled with the responsibility of using celebrities to promote the ideals of road safety in Nigeria
