Air Peace Spokesman Dies In Lagos Auto Acccident

Mr. Christian Iwarah, corporate communications manager of Air Peace, has died from injuries received in a road accident.A former staff of Daily Independent and The Sun newspapers, Iwarah died on Friday after a bus ran into him at Mangoro Bus-stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos.Iwarah was said to have parked his car to fix a fault at the bus-stop when a commercial bus apparently with brake failure knocked him down.The bus damaged the car and killed the owner.A Facebook user, Amahwe Juliet, who identified herself as the deceased’s sister wrote: “R.I.P brother, this pain in my heart is too heavy….this is a painful and sad news tonight….My heart is broken as my elder brother (from paternal) just lost his life at his prime… Rest on Christian Iwarah”Air Peace was yet to react officially as at the time of filing this report.•Source: qed.ng