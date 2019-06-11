Ahmed Lawan Defeats Ali Ndume 79-28 Votes To Become Senate President

Published:

The Senator representing Yobe North constituency, Ahmed Lawan, has won the leadership position of the ninth National Assembly.Senator Lawan defeated his opponent Ali-Ndume with 79 votes from the lawmakers, thereby making him the Senate President.His victory was announced by the clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, who added that 107 senators cast their votes.He was immediately sworn-in by the clerk of the National Assembly.Ahmed LawanSenator Lawan who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was elected to the House of Representatives in 1999, at different times Lawan chaired the House Committees on education and agriculture.He later became a Senator in 2007 and in 2008, he became a member of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Constitution Review.In 2009, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Lawan initiated and sponsored the Desertification Control Commission Bill.On June 6, 2019, another contender for the seat of the Senate President, Senator Danjuma Goje stepped down for Senator Lawan after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.