Adamu Abdullahi Is New Senate Leader,Oji Kalu Chief Whip

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has named Abdullahi Adamu as Senate leader. It has also named former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu as chief whip.Ajayi Boroffice was named as deputy leader, while Yahaya Abdullahi got the position of deputy chief whip of the upper legislative chamber. The emergence of the four lawmakers, followed weeks of meetings and negotiations among leaders of APC in Abuja.Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, was initially tipped to emerge as Senate leader. He was favoured by the camp of the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Last minute negotiations, saw the emergence of Adamu.The announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday when the Senate resumes. The party is expected to name leaders of the House of Representatives before next Tuesday. It is still unclear who will emerge in the House.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a forthright ago, named its own leaders, with Enyinnaya Abaribe emerging as minority leader.