Abaribe Emerges As Senate Minority Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party member representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, was on Thursday named the Minority Leader of the 9th SenateAlso, Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba South retained his position as Deputy Minority Leader.The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Phillip Aduda, also retained his position as the Minority Whip.These were the outcome of the meeting of the PDP leaders with the PDP senators.No communique was issued at the end of the meeting, but sources at the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the selections.It was learnt that PDP will formally write the Senate on Friday (today) of the decisions at the meeting.The meeting took place at the residence of the PDP National Chaiman, Uche Secondus, in Abuja.The PDP National Working Committee had earlier in the day met and reportedly deliberated on national and the PDP affairs.It was learnt that they also discussed how to have a rancour free selection of NASS minority officials.