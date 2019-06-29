A Lot Of Infighting Is Going On At Aso Rock...PDP Alleges

Published:

Share This

The Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday alleged that there were infighting and hostilities in the Presidency and All Progressives Congress.The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the hostilities were as a result of the confusion that had allegedly enveloped the All Progressives Congress and the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency.He said, “The vicious fight for positions as ‘booty’ of a stolen mandate further exposes the APC and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency as powermongers who are only interested in power-grabbing, treasury-looting and plundering of our national patrimony and not in the welfare of Nigerians.”The PDP spokesman stated that in the past few days, Nigerians painfully watched a reality show of the fate that had befallen them in the past four years, as, according to him, persons close to the President openly declared that a cabal has been running the affairs of Nigeria.Ologbondiyan said, “Nigerians watched as a faction within the power-grabbing APC, in a loud protest in our nation’s seat of power, Abuja, earlier in the week, listed the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mr. President’s cousin, Mamman Daura and his long-standing friend, Isa Funtua as members of the said cabal that have appropriated the Presidency and held President Buhari hostage.“In a counter-protest, the supporters of the cabal had also accused a prominent APC governor of a North West state and his ‘brother’, who is a prominent former minister and former governor of a South-South state, as those fanning the embers of discord in the Presidential Villa to achieve their desperate ambition for power in 2023.”He added, “The despicable scenario is a pointer to the disposition of the APC, as a sanctuary of powermongers and looters, as well as accounts for the unpardonable selfish reason the APC and President Buhari’s handlers (allegedly), rigged the presidential election.“Moreover, this shameful infighting dragged to the streets, is a further confirmation of President Buhari’s incompetence and leadership failure, which is directly responsible for the painful economic and security situation which our nation has sunk in the last four years.”He stated that the harsh reality is that, with the situation at hand, there is no hope in sight for Nigeria under the APC and the Buhari Presidency.He said it was ludicrous that in the face of herculean challenges confronting the nation, the concern of the APC and Buhari Presidency allegedly was the sharing of electoral booty.