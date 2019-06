Published:

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has mocked the two immediate Senators of the State from the State Uba Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi over their "misfortune" at the poll as the 9th Senate reconvened yesterday.This was his tweet"KADUNA UPDATE:(1) KDSG congratulates Senators Suleiman Abdu Kwari and Uba Sani and wish the former senators Suleiman Hunkuyi and Shehu Sani a well-deserved retirement.(2) LESSON: Unless betrayed, our loyalty and fidelity to friends are permanent and pensionable. Unless reconciled, our opposition and enmity to traitors are also permanent and pensionable.(3) A new chapter for all of them begins today. ~Nasir @elrufai"