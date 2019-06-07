7 Days Ultimatum To Fulani Herdsmen:Police IG Dispatches Top Officers To Meet With Gani Adams

Published:

Share This

Following the seven-day ultimatum handed down to Fulani herdsmen in the South-west by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has sent his Chief of Staff, Mr. Jude Nwankor, to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.Speaking during the visit in his house in Lagos, Adams tasked the IG on the need to be proactive in tackling the various security issues in the country.Adams restated his belief in boosting local security, saying the best measure is to get people at the grassroots involved in local security.He told the top police hierarchy that as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, “there are pressures on me to act on the issues”.Adams admitted that the OPC “is ready to partner with the police in solving the security challenges in the country”, adding that “our group has a history of winning war against kidnapping, banditry and other social vices”.“I commend the Inspector General of Police on this move. The visit, as far as I am concerned, is a welcome development and it goes a long way in solving the menace.“The security situation in the country is becoming too worrisome with cases of Killings, kidnapping, raping and banditry prevalent across South-West states, and there is an urgent need to curb the menace”Responding, Nwankor, who led the police team, said the reason for the visit “is to seek your support in solving the security challenges in the country”.He said the police will be willing to partner with the Aare, giving his deep knowledge and experiences at the grassroots.“We are happy to relate with you as a prominent voice in Yorubaland. We know there is no way we can secure the grassroots without local intelligence. The IG has indicated interest in seeking your assistance and support and that is why we are here to tell you that the police, as an institution, is ready to partner with you”, he saidOther personalities present at the meeting included Asoju Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Yinka Oguntimehin, Assistant General Secretary of OPC, Mr. Lasun Ogunfowokan, Chief Superintendent of Police Peter Gana and Mrs Stella Gowon.Adams later presented a letter to the IGP, indicating his support and proffering solutions to insecurity across the country.Akintayo, who also sounded a note of warning to Fulani herders who have been engaging in criminal activities such as kidnapping, banditry, robbery among others, to vacate the state immediately or be made to face the full wrath of the law.Expressing worries on the spate of kidnapping and other form of criminalities in the state, the OPC leader said one of the major objectives of OPC since its creation in 1998 is to protect the lives and property of Yoruba people.According to him, “We called for this peace meeting to find lasting solution to the issue of security breakdown such as kidnapping, armed robbery and all sorts of criminal activities in the state.“Over the years, Osun had been adjudged as the most peaceful state in Nigeria until recently when the so-called Fulani herders invaded our land and started kidnapping our people,” he explained.