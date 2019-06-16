43% Students Failed Nigerian Law School Final Bar Exams

Published:

About 43 per cent of the students who took the April 2019 Final Bar Resit Examinations of the Nigerian Law School failed.The Council of Legal Education which runs the law school said in a statement on Saturday that the 43.10 per cent translated to 720 of a total of 1,680 students who took the examinations.According to the statement signed on behalf of the council by the Director-General of the NLS, Prof. Isa Chiroma, about 50 per cent, amounting to 850 students passed.The statement read, “The Council of Legal Education has released the result of the Bar Final Resit Examinations conducted in April 2019 as follows: (a) Total number of students who participated at the examinations: 1,680. Total number of successful candidates: 850; total number of candidates with conditional pass: 34; number of candidates who failed: 724.“The above translates in percentages as follows: Pass, 50.60 per cent; conditional pass, 2.02 per cent and fail, 43.10 per cent.”