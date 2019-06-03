3 Profs,2 SANs,2 Retired Generals,Bisi Olatilo ,Others Honored With LASU Alumni Association's Award.

Published:

The Rockview Hotel ,Abuja was a beehive of activities on Saturday as 38 distinguished Alumnus of the Lagos State University were honored at the 1st International Convention of the foremost institutionThe former Executive Secretary of the National University Commission Prof Peter Okebukola was the Guest Speaker ,he spoke on the theme "IMPERATIVE OF INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIAN UNIVERSITIES :THE YAWNING GAP IN INFRASTRUCTURE AD NEED FOR FOCUSED INTERVENTION.The event was chaired by former Edo State Governor and ex Lecturer at the University ,Prof Osunbor.Also in attendance was the Vice Chancellor of LASU Prof Olarenwaju Adigun ,the University Registrar and other distinguished Nigerians .The President of the Association Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe Ph.D rtd,congratulated all the recipients of the awards for thire dedication and service to Nigeria and the Institution .He praised the Alumnus of LASU for their untiring efforts at giving back to an institution that groomed them to such enviable heights.He called on them to remain unrelentlessness in making LASU greater.He specifically thanked them for building a befitting Alumni Building in the UniversityThe Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Olarenwaju Fagbohun SAN said all he seventy courses being offered by the University are now fully accredited by the NUC.He called on the Alumni Association to join hands with LASU in making sure that the University is fully digitalized.The high point of the event was the awards to the following distinguished AlumnusList of Awardees of the LASU EXCELLENCE AWARD 2019(A) LEGENDARY ALUMNI AWARD1. Major General (rtd) Cecil Esekhaigbe, PhD.(President LASU Alumni Association)2. Mr Fatai Olateju Sonoiki - (Chairman BOT)(B) THE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING SOCIAL IMPACT3. Dr. Mrs Adebule – (Former Deputy Governor, Lagos State)4. Mrs Farida Waziri (ex EFCC Chairman)5. Mrs Bolanle Patience Ambode (Ex First Lady)6. Rtd Gen Ahmed Jibrin (Member BOT, Chairman Convention)7. DCP Tunji Disu - Chairman RRS Lagos8. Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola (1993-Set) - HOS Lagos State9. Mrs Nkechi Obi, CEO Techno Oil10. Tokunbo Mujib Mumuni (Chairman SERAP)11. Solomon Ehigiator Arase (Former IGP)12. Rt. Hon Obasa Mudashiru – (Speaker of the LSHA)13. Chief Bisi OlatiloVeteran Broadcaster, Chairman/CEO Biscon Communications14. Tokunbo Abiru - MD Polaris Bank15. Tunde Adeola - ED Sterling Bank16. Norrison Quakers (SAN)17. Aare Muyiwa Akinboro (SAN)(C) DISTINGUISH ALUMNI AWARD18. Shakiru Odusanya - GM Lagos State Printing Corporation19. Yemisi Kolade20. Rita Fajobi21. Mabel Amonu-Okwonnu22. Danmole Faruk23. Gbenga Olubajo24. Satar Omolola25. Kehinde Olusanya26. Tunde Cardozo27. Bopo Oyekan28. Chris Kehinde Nwandu29. Jide Okeowo30. Jamiu Abolore Awe31. Yinka OgunsuyiD. LASU ACADEMIC MERIT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD32. Professor Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani - (Director of Academic Centre of National Open University)33. Prof Akeeb Bola Oyefolu LASU Dept of Microbiology34. Prof. Kabiru AkinyemiLASU Dept of MicrobiologyE. LASU ALUMNI PRESIDENTIAL AWARD35. Mr. Olagbadamosi Ridwan (2019 best overall student in Mechanical Engineering)36. Miss Karen Enumah - (Co-Best overall 2019 graduating student).E. ALUMNI OF THE YEAR37. Soye OniagbaF. YOUNG ALUMNI OF THE YEAR AWARD38. Folake Ogundipe