18 Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Ondo Accident

No fewer than 18 persons yesterday lost their lives in a fatal road accident along Akure/Owo express road.The 18 persons who were said to be in a vehicle coming from the Owo axis of the road were reportedly burnt to death as a result of the accident.The accident which occurred at Oba-Ile junction on the busy road was reportedly caused when a Toyota Hiace Bus and a lorry collided.The accident, it was learnt threw the residents of the area into sorrow and mourning.The two vehicles involved according to a source were a Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number ADAMAWA YLA 25 XU and a lorry with registration number 873 XM LAGOS GG 873 XM.It was gathered that the lorry was heading towards Lagos while the bus was heading towards Abuja.The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph confirmed the death of the 18 passengers.He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred when the lorry was trying to avoid a pothole on the road.He said while the lorry was trying to avoid the bad portion, it collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction and the bus caught fire and burnt all the occupants.Joseph said the driver and the conductor of the lorry ran away immediately the accident occurred.