15 Injured In Lagos Explosion

No fewer than 15 persons were injured in a gas explosion that occurred in the Ajelogo area of Mile 12.A resident, who was identified simply as Chinedu, was said to be cooking in a building located in the Ademola Adefiye area of Ajelogo when the gas explosion occurred and led to a fire incident that gutted the building and other properties in the neighbourhood.Elkana said the police, firefighters and emergency agencies that responded to the distress call extinguished the fire and rescued the victims, who suffered with various degrees of burns.He stated that the victims were rushed to the Gbagada General Hospital for treatment, adding that the command had commenced investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the incident.