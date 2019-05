Published:

The supreme court verdict nullifying APC’s votes for 2019 elections in Zamfara state has sparked jubilation in Gusau the state capital, Daily Trust has learnt. The motorbike riding jubilants were roaming the street of Gusau, hailing the court verdict, while holding the posters of the candidate of the governorship candidates of peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Dr Bello Mutawalle Maradun.Residents were also expressing divergent opinions on the verdict with many of them expressing hope for a better administration ahead.“I hope the new administration would make life better for the people. I was not surprised at the verdict owing to what has been happening right from the party primaries to date, ” a resident Aliyu Hussain said.