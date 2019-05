Published:

Waheed Adekola,popularly known as Ege, the band captain, of Ibadan-based ace musician, Dr Yinka Ayefele, is dead.Report has it that he died on Friday morning after he complained of body pains when the band returned from an outing last weekend.Since then, he had remained indoors, apparently, undergoing medical treatment.The news of Ege’s death came as a shock to the musical band currently out of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for an outing.As of the time of filing this report, most members of the group are yet to be officially informed.