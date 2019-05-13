Yes,I'll Never Have Kids Because My Womb Has Been Removed..Actress Nse Ikpe-Ntim

Nse Ikpe-Etim who disclosed that she is never going to have a baby, revealed that she removed her womb to live a normal life after she was diagnosed three years ago with Adenomyosis (a condition whereby the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus).
“I was told I couldn’t have kids,” she said to the now sombre audience. “And so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through. And I’m literarily telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children. What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe. Tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. It was reassuring there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality.”
