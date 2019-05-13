Yes,I'll Never Have Kids Because My Womb Has Been Removed..Actress Nse Ikpe-Ntim

Published:

Share This

Nse Ikpe-Etim, the Nollywood actress who won the 'Best Actress in a Drama' award at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards amongst other awards, has revealed that she had to remove her womb to live a normal life. The 44-year-old actress who rose to prominence in 2008 for her role in ‘Reloaded’, engaged her fans with her life ahead of the premiere of ‘Heaven’s Hell’ which she featured in. In an event tagged ‘Conversation with Nse', she disclosed that her father died when she was 15, leaving only her mother, who was a teacher, to take on the burden of raising the family.Nse Ikpe-Etim who disclosed that she is never going to have a baby, revealed that she removed her womb to live a normal life after she was diagnosed three years ago with Adenomyosis (a condition whereby the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus).“I was told I couldn’t have kids,” she said to the now sombre audience. “And so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through. And I’m literarily telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children. What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe. Tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. It was reassuring there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality.”