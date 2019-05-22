Yemi Osinbajo's Car Breaks Down In Maiduguri

Published:

The vehicle conveying the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, his host Governor Kashim Shettima including their aides broke down during the VP’s one day visit to Maiduguri where he commissioned many projects executed by the outgoing government of Governor Shettima.The white coaster bus broke down at the Gaji Galtimari Housing Estate, Maiduguri, where he commissioned the estate but could not commission the nearby Nur Alkali Model school.At the time the bus broke down, the Vice President was not in the vehicle, as he was out of the vehicle commissioning the estate but on returning, the Vice President saw the security operative pushing the bus.Another coaster Bus was brought to replace the overheated vehicle of the Vice President.Also during the visit, the Operatives of the Department of Security Service tried to prevent Journalists from getting entrance into the Shehu’s Palace, where they threatened to deal with one of Female reporter of one of the prominent National Television station.It took the intervention of the Vice President and Governor Shettima to call the security operatives to order before they allow journalists access o the palace.