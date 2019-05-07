Why We Arrested Sen Adeleke..Police..To Be Arraigned Today

Published:

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force.The Police said he was detained in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person.Though the Police refused to mention why he would be arraigned but it stated that the Senator would be arraigned in a court in Abuja on Tuesday (today).A statement by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba reads: “Senator Adeleke is currently in police custody. He was taken into custody in the evening of today 6th May, 2019 in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person.“Meanwhile, in the best tradition of natural justice and fair hearing, he has already been served with the relevant charge sheet containing his alleged offences in the presence of his Attorneys.“He will be arraigned in a competent court of law tomorrow, 7th May, 2019.”