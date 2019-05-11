Why We Arrested 2 Popular Nigerian Musicians..EFCC

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested two fast-rising artistes, Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Temidayo Omoniyi (aka Zlatan), on Friday, in connection with alleged cases of Internet fraud and money laundering.The EFCC acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, in a statement, said intelligence report had also linked them to cybercrime offences.Orilade added that the artistes were arrested along with three other suspects, Tiamiu Abdulrahman, Adewunmi Adeyanju and Musa Abubakar, following an early morning raid at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.“At the point of arrest, the Commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops from the suspects. They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue,” the statement said.The EFCC last year launched Operation Cyber Storm which sought to curb the activities of Internet fraudsters.Over 150 suspects have been reportedly arrested across the country.