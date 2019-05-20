Why Obesere's Chieftaincy Ceremony Was Cancelled..Olubadan Of Ibadan

Published:

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, has disclosed that the procedure for prescribing and consenting to honourary chieftaincy title holders in Ibadan is too sacrosanct to be bent for anybody.Oba Adetunji, according to his Personal Assistant, Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko, stated this while welcoming the Fuji Musicians Association executives led by its National President, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Agboola to his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace over the weekend.He stated this in an apparent reaction to the controversy generated by the non-installation of Ibadan-born fuji star, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere as Agbaakin Bobagunwa of Ibadanland.According to the Olubadan, while Obesere’s nomination was conveyed to him in a letter he should have appeared in person or by proxy to deepen the discussion on the next line of action by the consenting and prescribed authority before unilaterally announcing Thursday, May 2, 2019, as his chieftaincy installation day in the media.Oba Adetunji maintained further that, that kind of honourary chieftaincy title is not conferred in Ibadan on Thursdays which he unilaterally fixed by himself without recourse to the Olubadan palace that should have taken into consideration the diary of activities of Olubadan for the day.“When he came to the palace about five or six days to the proposed installation date with his friends, he admitted to an error of commission and omission, and pleaded for forgiveness; Oba Adetunji contended that nobody in Olubadan palace collected a kobo as installation fees from the Ibadan-born fuji music star as insinuated in some quarters and that Alhaji Akande Obesere is in a position to confirm or deny it. He stated that this was the same position he told his emissaries whom he sent to him before and after the installation date that never was. To show that he had been forgiven, I did promise to confer the honourary chieftaincy title on him at a more convenient and acceptable date.“But I was surprised to read a story, Olubadan canceled my installation for refusing to call Ijebu-born fuji star. This is untrue, unfair and ungodly. Is the Ijebu-born fuji star a member of the Olubadan-in-Council? Was the Ijebu-born fuji star consulted before Obesere was nominated for the slot by Olubadan palace? Is there any contest between Obesere and the said star for the same chieftaincy position?“You want to be a chief, you have gone ahead to rent a hall, prepare food, pick aso ebi without paying dues and undertaking your chieftaincy rites.”The Olubadan, however, stated that Obesere remains one of his sons and subjects whom he would forever wish well.Earlier, the Fuji musicians executives had commended the Olubadan for his wisdom in steering the ship of Ibadan, pleading with Kabiyesi to reconsider Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere for chieftaincy installation.Those who came with the National President, Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria to Olubadan Palace over the weekend include Alhaji Ismail Abolaji, 2nd Vice President; Alhaji Waheed Akangbe, 1st Vice President; Alhaji Nureni Bonanza; and Alhaji Abdul Rashid Ajenifuja, Treasurer, Kwara State FUMAN.