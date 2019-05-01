Why I Killed 9 Members Of My Ex Girlfriend's Family..Deji Adenuga's Confession

Published:

Share This

A jealous lover identified as Adedeji Williams Adenuga, who reportedly set his ex-girlfriend’s nine family members ablaze in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, says he did it because she aborted their baby.Adenuga after a misunderstanding with his ex girlfriend, Titi Sunmonu, took a jerrycan of fuel to her home at midnight, splashed fuel on family members sleeping in the building – killing nine.Unknown to him, Titi was not in the building as she had travelled out of town after their misunderstanding that day.He took off from town upon perpetuating the evil act but Police, however he arrested on Monday evening in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, while wandering under a bridge.Adenuga in his confession at the headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure on Tuesday, revealed that his ex-girlfriend aborted his baby.“What actually happened was that Titi aborted the four-month-old pregnancy that she had for me while we were dating each other,” he said.“Though, we have been having issues in recent times, I have spent a lot of money on her. I gave her a sum of N30,000 to start a petty trade, as she was selling sachet water. Later, I gave her a sum of N25,000 to keep for me, making N55,000 but I think she spent the money lavishly because she was staying with me.“And while she was staying with me, I spent money on her because there is this her elder sister called Jumoke who used to collect money from me. The elder sister was always controlling her and teaching her what to do, and the issue became open that we dragged one another to the police station.“We later resolved all the issues but surprisingly, Titi packed her property out my house, saying her sister said I should come and pay N20,000 for her dowry before she would return.“I begged them to give me time to look for money, and do the needful but they refused and started playing me, having spent so much for her. I went to the station to report what she and her elder sister were doing to me but the Police saw it as a small issue so they settled it.“After we left the station, they began to abuse me and make jest of me, saying I was a failure and not even a man for dragging them to the police station. In fact, they threatened me. They said they would deal with me and even kill me if I did not desist from reporting them on the streets. I saw those words as big threats.“That same day, I planned to take an action and I went to the gas station at night, bought fuel and stormed their house and poured petrol inside the room while I ran away.”According to Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Undie Adie the culprit was arrested after “intense manhunt and investigations” by the Police.“He was arrested in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State. The girl whom which said jilted her is the only one that survived. She is still receiving treatment in the hospital.”