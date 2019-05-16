UNN Final Year Student That Committed Suicide Buried

Published:

Chukwuemeka Akachi , a final year first class student of University of Nigeria Nsukka who committed suicide few days ago has been laid to rest.His was buried in Enugu.Emeka who posted several messages on his social media platform before committing the act died of what some of his friends described as depression .Few of his friends and mates were at the burial.It was gathered that Akachi consumed two bottles of a poisonous substance and it was the second time he would be attempting suicide in recent times.It is also believed that Akachi had a long battle with mental health before he committed suicide and this was confirmed in one of his social media posts prior to his death.Taking to his Facebook to post his suicide note, Akachi who was also a budding poet wrote,“Forgive me. In case you are the one who found the body, I am really sorry. It had to be someone, you know. I have chosen Jo Nketaih’s poem as my suicide note: “They said you came looking for me. I didn’t drown; I was the water.” Where do atheists go to when they die? lol. Amen.”In one of his previous posts on Facebook, he wrote on his battle with mental health and how it has affected his growth, he shared,“My mental health has been on life support for a while now. Thanks to those who call. Text. Visit. Speak to me. May we always remember. May we never forget. You may have added a few hours, months or days to my time here. But you know life support is expensive, right? Thanks for trying. Amen