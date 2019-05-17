Undergraduate Arrested For Internet Love Scam

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu zonal office on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 secured the conviction of an internet fraudster, Chukwuma Wisdom Kamdirichi (alias Hennman Thompson) before Justice I.N. Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, Enugu State on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation and illegal possession of fraudulent documents.The convict who is a student of a tertiary institution in the zone, pleaded “guilty” as charged by the EFCC when it was read to him.Intelligence report from the anti-graft agency alleged that the convict sometime in 2018, in Enugu presented himself as one Hennman Thompson, a military officer from the United States of America, by means of computer system through hennmanthompson@gmail.com to one Sayrah and other unsuspecting foreign victims who thought they were dealing with a genuine person.Further investigation by the EFCC, revealed that the convict specialises in using dating site to defraud his victims by soliciting for love from them and acting as a genuine friend.After reviewing the charge against him, Justice Buba, found him guilty and sentenced him to one month imprisonment starting from the date of his arrest.