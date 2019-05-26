Trailers,Trucks Drivers Comply With Presidential Directive,Leave Lagos Roads

Published:

Following President Muhammadu Buhari directive for the evacuation of trucks and trailers off Lagos bridges, roads and inner streets and ensuring free and uninhibited access to the Apapa ports, our team went out today Sunday 26th May, 2019.Even today which is a Sunday, the Committee set up by the Federal government to carry out the responsibility of evacuating trucks and trailers off bridges and roads for free access to the ports is vigorously and faithfully implementing the Presidential directive based on our physical visitation and observations of events today and they are:1. The trucks and trailers are no longer on any part of Eko bridge right from Alaka entrance of the bridge in Surulere, Lagos.2. The trucks and trailers are no longer on the two diversions of Eko bridge to (1) Ijora 7up at the Costain axis and (2) the one to Apapa at the Ijora Olopa close to Iddo axis.3. Eko bridge is totally devoid of trucks and trailers who are responsible for traffic gridlock on the bridge.4. The gradual movement into the port has pushed the trucks and trailers at the Ijora 7up axis of the Ijora bridge to as far as Old Bendel state government liaison building in Ijora 7up as the terminal point for the last truck this evening as images will reveal.5. The gradual movement into the port has moved the trucks and trailers at the Ijora Olopa axis of Iddo/Ijora Olopa road to the National theatre gate over looking the Lagos State water corporation at Ijora Olopa.6. The whole of Costain roundabout on Funso Williams avenue inward Iponri/Surulere and the Nigeria Breweries, Iganmu axis is completely devoid of parked trucks and trailers.7. Some of the trucks and trailers drivers spoken to, commended the new initiative which is a radical departure from the past when they were extorted, exploited, intimidated and assaulted by the security operatives deployed to ensure free passage to the ports but turned into a milking cartel,whereby access to the ports by trucks and trailers no matter the tally number turn, was based on how much you were willing to part with to the security agencies comprising the Nigeria army, navy, police, etc.The drivers praised the federal government for this initiative and called on President Buhari to sustain this initiative which is in line with the government avowed commitment to the ease of doing business which had been imperiled by the pains endured in the past and worsened by security agencies but who have been withdrawn from the roads and are not members of the new committee under the leadership of His Excellency, Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo as Chairman and former Commissioner for transportation Lagos state and the present secretary for transportation FCT, Comrade Kayode Opeifa as Vice Chairman.Story and Picture By :Nelson Ekujumi