Timi Dakolo Accuses COZA Church Founder Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Sleeping With And Destroying Female Church Members

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has lambasted the General overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo for allegedly having sexual relationship with his church members.The singer released a statement to address the report that is circulating on social media while he disclosed that the COZA pastor and some elders in the church are covering up the action of Fatoyinbo by paying the victims to keep quiet.Timi Dakolo also warned the pastor to desist from the evil act and advised his church members not to threaten him (Dakolo). He said they should make proper enquires about the abused ladies to hear their shocking side of the truth before crucifying them or branding them evil.READ ALSOTimi Dakolo’s Infidelity Scandal, Rancor With Daddy Freeze, Music…The musician wrote, “COMMONWEALTH KO ZION NI..CHURCH IS SUPPOSE TO FIX BROKEN PEOPLE AND NOT CRUSH PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP IN CHURCH NEEDING GOD.”In Timi Dakolo’s statement, he said,“Some of the victims they will threaten, some they will pay off and some they will suppress by isolating from the “Church Members”, oga “Criminal Lawyer” always ready to do the dirty work behind the scene, just to drown the truth. Dear Church Members, try and find these ladies and men to hear their side of the truth before crucifying them or branding them evil. Trust me, their side of the story will SHOCK YOU.”“So none of you wonder why a dedicated church worker or leader stop coming to church and don’t want to talk about it. Suddenly rumours start flying around about the person being evil. I will tell you all straight up, all your branch pastors know about this evil going on for years and are part of it”.“From Ilorin to Abuja to Lagos to Dubai to Port Harcourt to London and any city he visits, your pastor is leaving a trail of broken women, sexually abused and mentally strangled From Avalanche to Gratitude, from Pastoral Care Unit to Host and Hostesses, from Witty Inventions to Hospitality Unit. They are found in every department in that Church. He hand picks his victims and ruins them”This comes after Pastor Fatoyinbo was accused by a church member identified as Ese Walter Ark of having a sexual relationship with her.The church which its headquarters in Abuja currently has four branches in Ilorin, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Dubai with thousands of members.