Three Weeks After,Buhari's Traditional Ruler Yet To Be Released By Kidnappers

Published:

Share This

Three weeks after his abduction, uncertainty persists over the whereabouts and safety of the Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba. The senior traditional title holder in Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State was abducted in front of his house in Daura on Wednesday, May 1, after Maghrib prayers.There have been different accounts regarding the efforts being made to rescue the Magajin Gari, a younger brother to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk. Though his family and security operatives have not been forthcoming regarding how far they have gone in bringing him back home, sources close to the family in Daura said “there is significant progress.”Meanwhile, it was gathered from credible sources that a teenager, Ahmad Ibrahim, who was also abducted in Daura on Wednesday, May 15, has been released. A source said Ahmad, 16, was picked in Daura and whisked away to an unknown destination, causing panic in his family and the neighbourhood.“The boy remained in the custody of the kidnappers until Sunday, May 19, because his father was away for Umrah in Saudi Arabia,” the source said. “He was with them (kidnappers) for four days until after the payment of ransom amounting to N300,000. “The abductors demanded for N500,000 but after series of negotiations, they agreed on N300,000 which was paid into a certain account.They gave the account of another person who they abducted and the money was deposited. “After they saw the alert, they dumped the young Ahmad on the highway in faraway Bichi in Kano State, and the boy with the help of some good people approached the police station in the town. The police called his family who then contacted a close relative in Kano and asked him to go and take the victim,” the source said.