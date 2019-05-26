Three Nabbed While Kidnapping RCCG Pastor

Published:

Youths and vigilance groups at Benin Technical College (BTC) area on Sunday foiled an attempt to abduct the pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in charge of Ologbosere parish in Egor Local Government Council Area of the State.The youths supported by worshippers of the church caught three of the suspected kidnappers.It was learnt that the suspects began operation as early as 8am and they specialized in robbing, residents and unsuspecting worshippers on their way to church.Witnesses said luck ran out of the suspects after they robbed worshippers of their money, phones and other valuables including cars when they chased while trying to escape with the Pastor simply identified as Ayo.The witness said the hoodlums abandoned a snatched Camry behind Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMi) and proceeded to the Redeemed Christian Church-God (RCCG) along Ologbosere street in the area where they abducted Pastor Ayo.REad also: Benue: Igbo traders cry out over kidnappingPastor Ayo was being whisked away in his Nissan Xtera SUV marked LAGOS: EKY 353 CA when the suspects were caught up.The witness said the worshippers and youths in the area chased the hoodlums until they abandon the pastor’s vehicle and the pastorEdo State Police Commissioner, CP DanMallam Mohammed saved the suspects from being lynched by angry youths in the community as policemen were immediately drafted to the area.