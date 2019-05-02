South-West Govs, Govs-elect, Reps Endorse Gbajabiamila For Speaker

Published:

South-West state governors, governors-elect and federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday night endorsed the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Speaker of the Ninth National Assembly.The national leadership of the party had early picked Gbajabiamila as its choice for the position.His latest endorsement came at a meeting held at the instance of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Abuja.The Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed the decision reached at the meeting on his Facebook page on Wednesday.Abiodun wrote, “Last night (Tuesday), all the newly-elected and serving governors of the All Progressives Congress from South-West, along with members of the House of Representatives from the same region had a meeting where we unanimously endorsed the candidature of Femi Gbajabiamila as the next Speaker for the 9th Assembly.“We are convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that Gbajabiamila has garnered the prerequisite experience, leadership skills and wherewithal to successfully lead the Green Chamber and ensure that we have a smooth working relationship with the Executive arm of government at the national level.” The state governors and governors-elect have been participating in the induction programme organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum in Abuja. They decided to seize the opportunity of their presence in Abuja to hold consultations leading to a rancour-free election of presiding officers for the 9th National Assembly.