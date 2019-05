Published:

Boko Haram fighters have attacked a Nigerian Army base in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday evening, military sources have confirmed.Although government forces repelled the attack and limited the casualty figure, sources claimed six soldiers were still missing as of press time on Wednesday.It was learnt that Buratai’s visit to the front line was to assess the effectiveness of the ongoing operations against Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province.