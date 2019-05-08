Six Pupils Score 191/200 In National Common Entrance Exam

Published:

Share This

Six pupils who scored 191 each out of 200 marks, got the highest mark in the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), organized by the National Examination Council (NECO), Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has said.The minister who stated this after receiving the results of the exam from the acting NECO Registrar, Abubakar Gana in Abuja also said two pupils who scored one mark each got the lowest score in the exam. He directed Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono and Director Basic Education, Lami Amodu to probe the worst results.He said the results would be used for admission into the 104 unity schools nationwide. The criteria for the 2019/2020 admissions included merit 60%, equality of states 30% and other factors 10% but candidates who applied for schools outside of their states of origin would be given priority, the minister said.Admission exercise would commence on the 14th of May, with the first batch of admissions coming as from the first week of June. Supplementary admissions would take place between the 13th and 20th of July and by the second week of September, the gates of all the schools would be opened for resumption. In the meantime, NECO Registrar, Gana, said 75,834 candidates registered while 73,347 wrote the exam including 18 blind pupils.