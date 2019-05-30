Sit At Home Order:IPOB Lock Down Abia State

Published:

Major markets, banks, schools, private and public institutions in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State and its environs on Thursday closed for businesses in adherence to the sit-at-home order called by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).IPOB sit-at-home order in were effective in Aba and Umuahia, the state capital .While Umuahia residents observed the orders of the IPOB partially, but it was a total compliance in Aba.While gates of major entrances to Ariaria International Market, Aba was open for customers and shop owners, they ignored assurances from Abia State security agencies of their safety to stay away from the market.Further checks however show that gates of other markets including Cemetery, Ahia Ohuru, Shopping Centre and among other markets at the time of filing this report were locked.Operatives of various security agencies were spotted at various strategic locations, including Azikiwe road by Asa, Bata junction, Umuele by Faulks road in the two cities to apparently forestall any breach of security by any person or group of individual who may wish to cash into the situation to cause breakdown of law and order.Some eateries, financial institutions, including public and private institutions along major roads such as Aba-Owerri road, Ikot Ekpene Expressway, Okigwe road and among others were carrying out skeletal services.Roads known for their bustling and hustling were devoid of both human and vehicular activities.