Singapore Frees Nigerian Sentenced To Death For Drug Pushing

Published:

Share This

Nigerian man Mr. Adili Chibuike Ekije, who was sentenced to death in Singapore for entering the country with close to two kilograms of methamphetamine, has been acquitted by the Singaporean Supreme Court and cleared of all charges.In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Nigerian High Commission in Singapore signed by the Head of Mission, High Commissioner Akinremi Bolaji, said that a three-member panel that passed the judgment was led by the Chief Justice of Singapore, Sundaresh Menon.Mr. Ekije was arrested in Singapore in 2011 and has remained in Singaporean custody ever since until his release. This marks the first time in history that such a decision was made in a case involving a Nigerian.It would be recalled that a similar case also transpired in Saudi Arabia with Zainab Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar, who was recently also released after being charged by Saudi authorities on drug-related charges