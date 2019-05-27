Senate .Reps In Last Minute Attempt To Remove Magu,To Recommend AIGs As Subsequent Chair

Published:

A final push by the National Assembly to oust the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has virtually been consummated with a bill to that effect already passed by the House of Representatives pending concurrence by the Senate this week.Competent NASS sources said last night that the bill, which was passed by the House of Representatives two weeks ago, deliberately jerks the qualification for the office of the chairman of the anti-crime agency from Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, to Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, aims to replace Magu with a superior police officer before the 9th NASS takes off on June 11, 2019.But Presidency sources hinted last night that the president might not assent to the bill, even if the Senate concurred with the House of Representatives before the end of the current 8th NASS. Magu, who was recently promoted to the rank of a Commissioner of Police, CP, has had a running battle with NASS, having been rejected twice and re-presented twice by President Muhammadu Buhari