Seizure Of Properties By EFCC:I Am Innocent..Bukola Saraki Cries Out

Senate President Bukola Saraki says he has been tried ,discharged and acquitted on allegations of owing propertiesThe former governor of Kwara State while reacting to the seizure of his houses by the EFCC said the properties were the subject of his arraignment before the CCT by the Federal Government.Saraki, who spoke through his media aide, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, said that he had never seen a place where someone, who had been declared innocent over a particular issue by the highest court in a country, would still be persecuted over the same issue.He said, “If you look and check at the addresses of the properties they have marked, they are the same properties that formed the basis of his arraignment before the Code of Conduct Tribunal and the case dragged on to the Supreme Court.“So, if the highest court in the land had adjudicated and made a pronouncement on an issue, can it be reopened?“It is still a reinforcement of the statement we issued during the week.”