Revealed:Why Buhari Couldn't Give An Inaugural Speech At Swearing In Ceremony
Published: May 30, 2019
The oath of office was administered on them by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.
A presidency source said that the president’s inaugural speech would be delivered on June 12 during the Democracy Day. Recall that the Federal Government had shifted major events for the president’s inauguration to June 12.
The source who spoke anonymously, said the president’s inaugural speech was not meant for the swearing in.
