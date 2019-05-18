Revealed:How Dangote Saved Emir Of Kano From Dethronement

Published:

It has been revealed how Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote’s intervention saved the enthronement of Emir of Kano,Sanusi.Interestingly, there was no intervention from the Arewa Consultative Forum, the Sultan of Sokoto, other state governors or the Presidency on the matter. Sanusi II was therefore left to himself.However, the business tycoon Aliko Dangote was said to have been the only one who, from the beginning pleaded with Governor Ganduje not to remove the Emir but Ganduje insisted.Sources from government said the governor gave Dangote some conditions which must be met in order to save the Emir since the Emir would not stop criticising the government.The source said “Governor Ganduje’s response was that he told Dangote to go back and tell the Emir that he should choose from three alternatives: to resign on his own, to be removed from office or for the government to create additional Emirates in the state.Ganduje assured Dangote that one of the three options would be implemented by government since the Emir would not stop playing partisan politics. But for the quick intervention by Dangote, Ganduje would have dethroned the Emir”, the source revealed.