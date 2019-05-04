Qatar’s 2022 World Cup ‘Vagina Stadium’ Finally Unveiled

The Al Wakrah stadium will host matches up to the quarter-finals and contains innovative cooling technology to bring temperatures down for the 40,000 fans.
It was designed by the late British-Iraqi architect, Dame Zaha Hadid, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2016, aged 65.
When her plans were first released in 2013 they were said to have been inspired by the flowing shape of a dhow boat, a traditional Arabian pearl diving and fishing vessel.
The drawings were topped with a structure resembling the sails of a dhow.
But the images went viral with commentators suggesting the stadium looked more like a woman's private parts.
The 2022 World Cup has already been moved to the winter months to avoid the searing summer temperatures in the Gulf
