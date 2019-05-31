Popular Yoruba Actor Baba Suwe Returns From USA After Successful Medical Treatment

Published:

Popular actor, Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe returned midweek to Nigeria after completing his treatment in the United States.The actor received much help and support after the media was awash months ago about his medical ailment. Baba Suwe’s close associate and actor, Yomi Fabiyi, made this known in a statement, “Baba Suwe Survived! He made it and near 100% recovery,” Fabiyi said. His statement read, “Without going into individual details, on behalf of Baba Suwe and his family, I want to thank everyone for playing a vital role.Hopefully, his health restores to full capacity in no distance time, so as to enable him to return to the screen. With tears of joy and gratitude, he sends his sincere heartfelt appreciation to you all. This update should be the near-final public information I will be supplying on this matter. I must thank you all (Nollywood Artists, fans and well-wishers especially) for trusting me to give you required updates on this, much valued.I shall lose no time to supply any further or additional vital information if and when needed in the future.” In February, The comedy actor got admitted to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for treatment and later travelled to the United States for further treatment after.