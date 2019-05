Published:

A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) gospel minister identified as Michael Arowosaiye, has allegedly committed suicide.According to his friend, the incident happened around 4pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Sunnyvale Estate. The deceased hanged himself with his belt.It was gathered that Michael, who recently ministered during a Youth Praise event at the church, entered into depression over his accommodation issues before taking the drastic stepThe acting spokesman, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, ASP Gajere Danjuma, confirmed the incident.