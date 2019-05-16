Politicians Behind Recent Insurgencies In Nigeria...Army Chief Buratai

Published:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai on Wednesday attributed the spate of criminality in the country to the political class who lost in the general elections. He pointed out they have strong evidences against the politicians sponsoring banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminal acts.Buratai disclosed this while receiving the Chairman house on Army after laying wreaths for the fallen heroes in Maiduguri. “The threats by Boko Haram is quite real, they have been dealt with but they are still much around. In terms of their various soft target attacks on some military locations, the terrorists are on the run but because of the resilient nature of terrorism they always trying to score points to show that they are much around.””There are myriads of security challenges we are facing right now in the northwest, north central and other parts of the country. I want to believe and rightly so that with the fall out of the just concluded general elections, there are politicians who saw their defeat as a means of revenge, sponsoring these criminal activities and even banditry, clashes between the farmers and herders.” ” In other words, there are strong political undertones and influences”, he added.