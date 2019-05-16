Police Uncovers Plans To Bomb Oil Installations

Published:

Share This

The Nigeria Police has the raised alarm over plot to bomb oil installations across the country, a statement signed by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations officer has said.The Police said while the plot is politically motivated, it warned that it would deal decisively with anyone caught in such act.The Statement read“The Nigeria Police Force has uncovered specific plots by some subversive elements masquerading as climate and environmental activists to commence massive and coordinated attacks on oil installations acrossthe country especially in the Niger-Delta region and adjoining States.These plots which are politically motivated, are aimed at sabotaging oil installations with intended negative consequences on national security, economic development and global oil market.“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered Commissioners of Police nationwide, and particularly in designated States to intensify their surveillance missions around oil facilities and other critical national infrastructure. The Commissioners of Police and other field Commanders have also been directed to put inplace proactive measures aimed at neutralizing these subversive threats and bringing the plotters to book.The IGP warned of dire consequences for persons or group of persons who may want to resort, to the use ofviolence or threat of violence, in advancing their political or economic goals.“While urging citizens to remain vigilant, report all suspicious characters and plots to the law enforcement agents, the IGP reaffirms his commitment to ensuring the adequate security of lives, the protection of national assets and the protection of the sanctity of our political freedom and democracy. “