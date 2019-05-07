Police Parades Alleged Killer Of Ex Anambra Lawmaker Frank Igboka

Published:









Another suspected killer of the former Anambra State House of Assembly member,Chief Frank Anthony Igboka.The suspect was yesterday paraded by the police.Police Commissioner Mustapha Dandaura spoke while addressing reporters on the progress made in respect of the murder, which occurred on April 16.He said the suspect, Okoye Ernest Chinwe, aka IBB, was arrested following discreet investigation.Dandaura said: “The command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), on May 3, at about 7:30pm, arrested the second principal suspect, Okoye Ernest Chinwe, aka IBB. He is from Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.“The suspect was initially concealed, but later mentioned by the first suspect, following discreet investigation.”The police commissioner said the suspect was traced and arrested at his hideout on the old Independent National Electoral Commission Road, Awka.“Upon interrogation, he confessed to being among the gang members, who killed Igboka.“He is assisting the police with information that can lead to unveiling the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrest of fleeing accomplices,” he said.Dandaura said the command would not relent in its efforts to arrest the remaining suspects.He called for citizens’ cooperation.“One of the major factors that contributed to the success of the operation was the support by Governor Willie Obiano and the good people of the state.“We are indeed in an era where community policing is in vogue and the people we are serving continue to demand excellent service,” the police commissioner added.Dandaura last week paraded one of the suspects, Chigbo Aneigbu, and declared three others wanted.