Peter Obi Hails Wike,Slams Amaechi Over Opposition To Igbo Presidency

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has commended Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for what he termed his superlative performance even as he berated former Governor Rotimi Amaechi for his comments on Igbo Presidency. Obi was speaking Monday at the Rivers State Government House shortly after Wike’s Inaugural Lecture delivered by Prof. Anya O. Anya.Obi said that even the deaf could feel the work of Wike in Rivers State in spite of unusual opposition that did not distract him from his mission. As Wike is due to start his second term, Obi advised him to continue with the same zeal and passion even as he called on the people of Rivers State to remain faithful in following the Governor, assuring them that he will not lead them astray.On the recent comments by Amaechi that Igbos cannot be President in 2023, Obi asked Nigerians to ignore him as he is, according to Obi, first and foremost, not an Igbo man and can therefore not speak for Igbos. Probed further, Obi said that no true Igbo man could make such a cavalier statement without gauging the mood and the feeling of the people.Obi said that the reason Amaechi made such a provocative statement was apparently because Igbos voted for PDP during the 2019 elections. He challenged Amaechi to tell Nigerians how many votes he secured for President Muhammadu Buhari of Amaechi’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State. “As for me, I know I delivered over 95% of my state’s vote for my party, the PDP,” Obi said.In another development, Obi called on the Federal Government to take the opportunity of this year’s Children’s Day held yesterday to reflect on the type of future the government is bequeathing to the children of today. “As far as I am concerned, and it is painful, the leaders of today are not doing enough to secure the deserved future for our children,” he said.