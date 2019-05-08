Peter Obi Did Not Suffer Heart Attack..Spokesman

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, did not suffer any heart attack as claimed by some social media reports, his Media Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said on Tuesday.He said in a statement that his post on a minor indisposition by the former Anambra State Governor had been wickedly twisted by detractors, assuring that Obi is hale and hearty.Obienyem said: “Yesterday, I posted a report of how the former Governor of Anambra State felt a bit feverish and had to visit a Hospital at Onitsha. I equally reported that he returned and went straight to office to continue his work. We spent the whole day planning on the focus of his next apostolate: support to 50 selected hospitals.“Today, the reckless fringe twisted the report that Obi suffered a heart attack. I should believe that anybody capable of coming out with such a wicked and twisted lie is as well as wishing him dead. But the sooner they realise that God is the creator and custodian of all lives, the better for them.“May I therefore use this medium to inform the public that Obi did not suffer any heart attack or any debilitating illness. He felt a bit feverish, which is one of the pangs of humanity, visited a hospital in Anambra State and that is all. Mr. Peter Obi is hale and hearty.“Though the reaction of many is that the wish of those liars for Obi should visit them, Obi’s position is that we should continue praying for the harbingers of such wicked news to realise that life belongs to God. He encourages Wealthy Nigerians to remember the sick and extend our hands of love to them always.”