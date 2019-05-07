PDP Kicks Against Arrest Of Its Osun Guber Candidate Ademola Adeleke

Published:

Share This

Nigeria's main opposition Party the PDP has reacted to the arrest of Senator Ademola AdelekreInIn reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party protested the arrest and detention of its candidate in the Osun Governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, by the Police.The party said the police action was in total disregard for the extant order of the Federal High Court. “This is highly provocative, an invitation to anarchy and recipe for a very serious crisis not only in Osun but also in the judiciary and our polity as a nation,” the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbindiyan, said at a press conference in Abuja.He added, “The arrest and detention of Senator Adeleke is a direct act of violence against our laws, the institution of the judiciary and the 1999 Constitution (as amended). “This is part of the grand plot by the All Progressives Congress to coerce Senator Adeleke to relinquish the mandate that was freely given to him by the people of Osun state, which was further established by the election petition tribunal.”Ologbondiyan said the plot was to drag Adeleke before an “ostensibly compromised magistrate court,” over the same issues of alleged forged school testimonial that was already before the Federal High Court.