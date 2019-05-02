Oyo PDP Chairman Loses Wife

Published:

Alhaja Yemi Mustapha, Wife of Oyo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.



Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha, the Oyo state PDP Chairman reportedly loses his wife at the early hours of Wednesday.



Details of her death is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.



Oyo state Governor-elect, Engineer Seyi Makinde’s and some party leaders are reportedly on their way to Iseyin to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

