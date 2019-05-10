Osun Guber Poll:PDP,Adeleke Reject Verdict,Head To Supreme Court

Published:

Opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the court of appeal judgement which upheld Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Osun State governorship election.“Most certainly, we shall approach the Supreme Court for final adjudication on this matter. We appeal to PDP members and supporters in Osun State to be law abiding and shun all provocations,” PDP national vice chairman, South West, Eddy Olafeso said in a statement.“We are certainly thinking, and importantly, in conjunction with our candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke to exploit the only available option to us, by appealing against this decision to the Supreme Court.”An appeal court sitting in Abuja Thursday nullified the declaration of People’s Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the last governorship election in Osun State by the Election Tribunal.Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who was recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approached the appellate court to review the tribunal judgement that sacked him as the duly elected governor of Osun in March.While the appeal court restored Oyetola’s victory at the election, the PDP chieftain said the ruling was an injustice to the country’s democracy.“It is crucial for us to underscore our fervent believe that justice is the bedrock upon which our democracy rest squarely and without it, despotism shall reign unhindered.”He said, “we are determined to ensure that we pursue all actions that will give muscle to the electoral desires of the people of Osun State as validly expressed in that election.”Olafeso, who called for peace among his party members, asserted that the election was openly rigged, referring to a statement of President Muhammadu Buhari during the election.“We restate that the APC did not fairly win that election and President Buhari gave this view credence when he publicly described the victory of his party as ‘remote controlled’, thereby confirming that power privileges were criminally abused by his government and party,” Olafeso said.He expressed optimism of PDP’s Adeleke being declared as the winner of the election, saying “There is certainly another judicial dawn that beckons.”